DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DXCM. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $81.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. DexCom has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,445.60. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $526,320.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,724 shares of company stock worth $2,157,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,893,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $385,367,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 37.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $718,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,489 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in DexCom by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,971 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 2,371.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,994,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

