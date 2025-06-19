Mizuho Cuts Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $48.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.39 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 111.03%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 821,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,548,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 499.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 70,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.