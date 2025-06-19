Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $41.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DVN. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.0%

Devon Energy stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $49.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,096,000,000 after buying an additional 2,098,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,518,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,050 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

