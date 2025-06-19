Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Wilhelmina International in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

About Wilhelmina International

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Stories

