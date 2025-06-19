Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Wilhelmina International in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.