ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Short Interest Update

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 221,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of ZVSA stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.
ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZyVersa Therapeutics will post -22.7 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ZyVersa Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.
ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.
