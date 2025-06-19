ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Short Interest Update

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 221,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of ZVSA stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Get ZyVersa Therapeutics alerts:

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZyVersa Therapeutics will post -22.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZyVersa Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZVSA Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.08% of ZyVersa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ZyVersa Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZyVersa Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.