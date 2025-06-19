Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD) Insider Purchases £909,063.60 in Stock

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Williams bought 90,906,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £909,063.60 ($1,219,892.11).

Shares of LON RBD opened at GBX 0.06 ($0.00) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 34.15 and a current ratio of 45.39. The stock has a market cap of £6.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. Reabold Resources Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reabold Resources Plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production (“E&P”) sector. The Company’s investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.

