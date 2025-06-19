Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Angi from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Angi has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $245.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.73 million. Angi had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Angi will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 9,308.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

