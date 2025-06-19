Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HDSN

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HDSN opened at $7.86 on Monday. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $341.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 59,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.