Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hinge Health Trading Up 4.7%

About Hinge Health

Shares of NYSE:HNGE opened at $39.79 on Monday. Hinge Health has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

