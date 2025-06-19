Insider Buying: Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA) Insider Acquires £2,000 in Stock

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) insider Giorgio Bonfanti acquired 25,000 shares of Directa Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £2,000 ($2,683.84).
Directa Plus Stock Up 21.3%
Directa Plus stock opened at GBX 17.34 ($0.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £23.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 1.50. Directa Plus Plc has a one year low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 21 ($0.28). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.14.
About Directa Plus
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Directa Plus
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.