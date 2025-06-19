First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Insider Charles Cannon Brookes Purchases 1,714,839 Shares

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) insider Charles Cannon Brookes purchased 1,714,839 shares of First Tin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £102,890.34 ($138,070.77).

Charles Cannon Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 28th, Charles Cannon Brookes acquired 2,000,000 shares of First Tin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($134,192.16).

On Tuesday, April 15th, Charles Cannon Brookes bought 965 shares of First Tin stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of GBX 4,825 ($64.75).

On Monday, April 7th, Charles Cannon Brookes purchased 1,000,000 shares of First Tin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($67,096.08).

On Friday, March 21st, Charles Cannon Brookes acquired 1,500,000 shares of First Tin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £90,000 ($120,772.95).

First Tin Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of LON 1SN opened at GBX 5.89 ($0.08) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.54. The firm has a market cap of £18.76 million, a P/E ratio of -589.00 and a beta of 1.41. First Tin Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10).

About First Tin

First Tin is an ethical, reliable and sustainable tin development company with advanced, low capex projects in Germany and Australia, led by a team of renowned tin specialists. The Company is focused on becoming a tin supplier in conflict-free, low political risk jurisdictions through the rapid development of high value, low capex tin assets in Germany and Australia.

First Tin’s goal is to use best-in-class environmental standards to bring two tin mines into production in three years, providing provenance of supply to support the current global clean energy and technological revolutions, for which tin is critical.

