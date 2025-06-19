Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on URGN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Urogen Pharma from $23.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Urogen Pharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Urogen Pharma from $36.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Urogen Pharma Stock Performance

Urogen Pharma stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.65. Urogen Pharma has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $18.15.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97,487.15% and a negative net margin of 150.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urogen Pharma

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $38,043.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,395.86. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urogen Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

