ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ZenaTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Shares of ZENA opened at $4.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. ZenaTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZenaTech during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ZenaTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in ZenaTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZenaTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.

ZenaTech, Inc, an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

