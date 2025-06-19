Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $20.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The business had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 746,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after acquiring an additional 523,843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

