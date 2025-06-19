Darden Restaurants (DRI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 20th. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post earnings of $2.92 per share and revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 50.68%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $222.75 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $226.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $474,418.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,206.56. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $375,431.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,072.96. The trade was a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,613 shares of company stock worth $5,121,492 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.38.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

