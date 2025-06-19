Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Shares Up 21.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21.6% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). 220,636,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 742% from the average session volume of 26,190,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
Specifically, insider Stephen Williams acquired 90,906,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £909,063.60 ($1,219,892.11). Also, insider Sachin Oza acquired 79,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £790,000 ($1,060,118.09).
The firm has a market capitalization of £6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 45.39, a quick ratio of 34.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05.
Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production (“E&P”) sector. The Company’s investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.
As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.
Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.
