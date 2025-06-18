Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $348.74 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

