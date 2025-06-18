Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $148.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.91. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $259.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

