Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $199.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

