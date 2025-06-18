Financial Partners Group LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $185.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $218.66.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

