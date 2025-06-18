PSI Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,147,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.45 and a 200-day moving average of $171.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

