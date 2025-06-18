Beacon Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,069 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of ORCL opened at $207.85 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $216.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.82. The firm has a market cap of $581.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Westpark Capital increased their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.