Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 388 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $311.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $212.12 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.83.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.