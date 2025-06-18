Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $311.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $212.12 and a 1-year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

