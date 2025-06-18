LifeWealth Investments LLC Buys 1,676 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LifeWealth Investments LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $249.37 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 848,334 shares of company stock valued at $163,560,669 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

