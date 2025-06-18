AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $185.41 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $184.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.59. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

