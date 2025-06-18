International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

NYSE:IBM opened at $282.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.78 and a 200-day moving average of $244.55. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $168.38 and a 1 year high of $285.26. The stock has a market cap of $262.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

