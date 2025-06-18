Community Bank N.A. Sells 3,510 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 3.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $24,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $902,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $282.96 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $168.38 and a fifty-two week high of $285.26. The company has a market capitalization of $262.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

