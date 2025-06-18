Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.5% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 236,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $2,121,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $158.53 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

