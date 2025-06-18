Beacon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 426.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,861 shares of company stock valued at $109,595,558. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $492.03 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $493.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of -713.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

