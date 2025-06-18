Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Triune Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.