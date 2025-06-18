iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Trimmed by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,218,143,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,994 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,076,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.