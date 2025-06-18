Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,022,224,000. Finally, Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,513 shares of company stock worth $23,166,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $569.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $558.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.46. The company has a market capitalization of $519.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.