RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Position Lessened by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in RTX by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

RTX Stock Up 1.4%

RTX opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average of $126.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $149.56.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

