Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $257.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $251.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.15.

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

