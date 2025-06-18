Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.3% during the first quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.8% during the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 123.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $478.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.28.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.