Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 69.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $185.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $327.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

