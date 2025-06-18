Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Reduced by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA VO opened at $271.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.72. The company has a market cap of $269.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.