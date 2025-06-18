Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,218,143,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,994 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $247,076,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

