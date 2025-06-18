Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 486 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $9,268,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $129.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.