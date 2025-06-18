PUREfi Wealth LLC Acquires 33 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,022,224,000. Finally, Landing Point Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Macquarie dropped their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,513 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,463. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $569.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.46. The firm has a market cap of $519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

