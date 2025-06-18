Financial Perspectives Inc Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.66 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.66.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price objective (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.