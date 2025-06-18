Top Insurance Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 15th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo & Company, and SoFi Technologies are the five Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is underwriting risk and selling insurance policies (such as life, health, property, or casualty coverage). These firms earn revenue by collecting premiums, investing those reserves, and paying out claims, and they often distribute part of their profits as dividends. Investors buy insurance stocks for exposure to a relatively stable, fee-based business with potential for steady income and capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.20 on Friday, reaching $325.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,417,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,836,055. Tesla has a 52-week low of $177.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 159.47, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $5.11 on Friday, reaching $313.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,729,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,840. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $284.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $486.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,994,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,281. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $403.55 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $72.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,164,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,503,719. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $235.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 76,609,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,655,336. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

