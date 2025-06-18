Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Buys 283 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,721,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,741,409,000 after buying an additional 339,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,205,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,475,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,245,881,000 after acquiring an additional 352,143 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,182,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $290.05 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

