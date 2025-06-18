GSB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.9%

Chevron stock opened at $148.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $259.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.