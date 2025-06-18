Vicus Capital Acquires 188 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.4%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.12.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.