Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Cushing Capital Partners LLC

Cushing Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after buying an additional 5,340,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,897,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 36,831.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,390 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chubb by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,545 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,108 shares of company stock worth $31,169,977 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $283.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $251.42 and a one year high of $306.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

