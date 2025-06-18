Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. LM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,507,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $549.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $524.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

