Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,349,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $294.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

