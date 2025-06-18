Hoge Financial Services LLC Sells 481 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hoge Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $420.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.29 and a 200-day moving average of $400.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.